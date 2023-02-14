This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Opinion: Kwankwaso’s Merger With Obi Would Have Been A Better Option For His presidential Ambitions

Recall that after the presidential primaries, they was a huge consideration between the Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party for a possible merger. This raised the hopes and aspirations of some citizens that a new order is about to be created to challenge the top two political parties.

After series of meetings, the LP and NNPP couldn’t reach a consensus. The issue of who would be the president thwarted the whole agenda. Rabiu Kwankwaso wanted to be the president and Peter Obi his vice.

Personally, I think Kwankwaso made a mistake for not accepting the position of the vice president offered to him. For me, that would have been his closest road to being the president of Nigeria in the nearest future. The offer would have been far better than the one he is running at the moment.

Imagine if Peter Obi and Kwankwaso ticket had worked, and they both went on to change the situation of Nigeria, don’t you think Nigerians would want Kwankwaso to continue from where Obi stopped after 8 years?

Moreover, after Peter Obi’s presidency, it would be the turn of the North, judging from arrangement the North and South have.

Again, Kwankwaso would have enjoyed all the support Peter Obi is getting from the youths. If they had worked together and failed, the youths would still see Kwankwaso as a new breed of politician, different from others. The respect could even help him win elections if he decide to go back to the PDP or APC.

Content created and supplied by: Edyfine111 (via 50minds

News )

#Opinion #Kwankwasos #Merger #Obi #Option #presidential #AmbitionsOpinion: Kwankwaso’s Merger With Obi Would Have Been A Better Option For His presidential Ambitions Publish on 2023-02-14 11:40:16