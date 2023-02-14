This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Opinion: How Transportation Cost Could Affect The Turnout Of The 2023 Elections

No doubt that the introduction of the BVAS technology in our electoral process has changed the mindset of some Nigerians towards voting. However, the transportation sector could be one of the main determinant to how people would turnout for the elections.

Today in Nigeria, it is not possible for the citizens to vote outside the state they did their voters registration, or the state they transferred to. This has been a very big limitation that the government have failed to address over the years.

I have a friend who recently changed his voting location from Kogi State, to a state in the Southeast. As of January this year, he was called for a project in Lagos. While speaking with him on phone, he narrated to me on how the project he went for is yet to kick-start. He also talked about how his desire to vote has been taken away from him.

The young man wanted to vote, but his current predicament could not allow him. He is considering the transport cost to-and-fro from Lagos to the Southeast.

If am not wrong, a lot of Nigerians are having similar issues to that of my friend.

The government and INEC should do something concerning transportation cost especially in this election period. If possible free busses to different states should be made available for people to travel and exercise their civic right.

Also, the government and the INEC can subsidize the price for the citizens. They should have a meeting with transport companies and do something drastic about this issue.

