Opinion: How Obi’s Campaign In Kano, Kaduna &Plateau Has Proven To Critics That He’s well Known In The North

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter obi, alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, for some days now have been campaigning in the Northern states of Nigeria. He has campaigned in Niger State, Plateau State, Kaduna state (North and South) and Kano, and the Turnout in those campaign rallies has proven to Peter Obi’s critics that he is well known in North.

Prior to his campaign rallies in the North, there were opinions by Peter Obi’s critics that he won’t pull a lot of crowds during his campaign in the Northern states, as they claimed that Peter Obi is not known by the average Northerners. This opinion has proven to be false, as the facts on grounds and the turnout in each an every northern campaign rally of Peter Obi has pulled a lot of crowd, pointing to the facts that he is well known in North, not only in the north, but in all regions in Nigeria.

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)