NEWS

Opinion: How Obi’s Campaign In Kano, Kaduna &Plateau Has Proven To Critics That He’s well Known In The North

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter obi, alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, for some days now have been campaigning in the Northern states of Nigeria. He has campaigned in Niger State, Plateau State, Kaduna state (North and South) and Kano, and the Turnout in those campaign rallies has proven to Peter Obi’s critics that he is well known in North.

Prior to his campaign rallies in the North, there were opinions by Peter Obi’s critics that he won’t pull a lot of crowds during his campaign in the Northern states, as they claimed that Peter Obi is not known by the average Northerners. This opinion has proven to be false, as the facts on grounds and the turnout in each an every northern campaign rally of Peter Obi has pulled a lot of crowd, pointing to the facts that he is well known in North, not only in the north, but in all regions in Nigeria.

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Kano Town Hall Meeting: Peter Obi Denies Sending Northerners Out Of Anambra

4 mins ago

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

10 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

19 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button