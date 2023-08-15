Opinion: Chelsea’s Move For Olise Is Unnecessary And Could Cause Selection Problems For Pochettino

After completing the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton a few days ago, The Blues have now renewed their interest in Crystal Palace Winger Michael Olise. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea Football Club are said to have activated the 35 million pounds release clause for Michael Olise’s deal. The French International will be expected to agree on personal terms with Chelsea to finalize his move to the club this season.

Well, as much as this move might seem enticing to Chelsea fans, I believe it is unnecessary and could cause selection problems for Mauricio Pochettino this season. Chelsea can be able to continue their campaign in all competitions this season without Michael Olise and there will definitely be no problem. The position he plays on the pitch already has good options like Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling, and even Hakim Ziyech if he is given another opportunity at the club this season.

Signing Michael Olise into this Chelsea’s present stacked squad will bring only one time which is a lack of regular playing time for the French International. Also, Mauricio Pochettino might be faced with selection problems since he will be tasked to give every player in the team equal playing time to flaunt their skills and qualities in matches.

The West London Side presently have a well-stacked team with quality players in every position from defense to the attack. Adding even more players to this present Chelsea team will see some of these players barely get used at the club except in rare times of injury or suspension suffered by their teammates.

