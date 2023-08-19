Opinion; Chelsea FC Have No Excuse Not To Win The League After Spending $1B On Transfers In 2 Seasons

Chelsea Football Club since the beginning of the Todd Boehly era over a year ago has been a beehive of football activities,with lots of players coming and going as the transfer window allowed over the past two seasons.

While it may be out of place to say this, Chelsea football club has celebrated more successful transfers than football games actually won at the club since then,with the club appointing and sacking four head coaches during that time span( Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter,Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard) before finally appointing Mauricio Pochettino who is the current coach.

In fair play to Chelsea and Todd Boehly though,they have managed to clear out almost all the deadwoods at the club from last season, balancing the Financial Fair Play books so that UEFA doesn’t come after them for extravagant spendings on players.

The standards from the media have however dropped drastically on the Blues notwithstanding the amount they pumped into the transfer market. Todd Boehly spent well over €600 million in his first two transfer windows at the club, snatching transfer targets, hiring and firing head coaches only for Chelsea to drop out of all cup competitions last season and finish 12th in the Premier League table.

In this year’s transfer window alone,the club has splashed over $432.7 million on Malo Gusto, Christopher Nkunku,Moises Caicedo,Romeo La,Axel Diasi,Nicolas Jackson,Robert Sanchez,Lesley Ugochukwu,Andrey Santos,Datro Fofana and Angelo Gabriel.

With Chelsea currently out of all European competitions and only the FA cup and Carabao cup competitions taking up their attention,there should be zero excuses for them not to win the league this season.

Infact, Mauricio Pochettino’s time at the club this season ought to be considered a failure if he doesn’t deliver the league title with the enormous funds and players at his disposal.

Top football clubs in Europe spend money in order to back it up with trophies,and the case shouldn’t be different for a football club who has outspent the Saudi Pro League and even Liga Portugal since Todd Boehly took over.

Manchester City,Real Madrid and FC Barcelona to name a few backup their enormous spendings with league titles,and the same should be expected from Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea football club, else this season should be considered a colossal failure for the London based club.

