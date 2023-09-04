Opinion: Best defensive midfielders in the Premier League this season.

The Premier League is assured to see the best yet as it as hit the ground running since the start if the season.

Although, strikers in the EPL get most of the attention, definitely holding midfielders in the Premier League are inventing the role, making that position pivotal to any team who has an agenda of winning the Premier League this season.

Here are the top 5 defensive midfielders in the EPL

5. Rice

What a signing he is for Arsenal, he has been immense for the Arsenal and scored the goal that all well sealed the 3 points for Arsenal against Manchester United on match day 4.

The English international continued his superb form from last season that caught the eyes of top clubs in the league. Declan Rice is still young and has a future ahead of him. At age 24, it is safe to say we are yet to see the best from the English man.

4. Bruno Guimaraes

He was important to Newcastle United finishing 4th last season. According to Squawka, since his debut in February 2022, the Brazilian has won the most duels, made the second most tackles and won the most fouls in the league.

3. Thomas Partey

Partey has been outstanding for Arsenal, his ability to link up play from the middle is superb. His passing and ball recovery is outstanding too, he was pivotal to Arsenal premier league title charge as he scored some good goals too.

2. Rodri

Some will argue that he his to be number one on this list after his exploits with Manchester City winning the treble and of course, with Spain were he won the Euro League.

Rodri has seen his profile rise and has proven crucial to Manchester City from last season even up till now.

His ability to hold up play from the middle, make tackles and score important goals has seen him rise to arguably, the best holding midfielder in the EPL.

1. Casemiro

Although he his yet to peak at Manchester United like when he was at Real Madrid, however the midfield maestro is still the number one and as they say, form is temporary, class is permanent.

His ability to score important goals as the comeback they had against Nottingham Forest on match day 3, his tackles, open-play expected assists, passes into the opposition half, final third entries, ball recoveries, duels won, aerial duels won, passes attempted, shots and long passes attempted is phenomenal.

WordGemini (

)