Opinion: Andre Onana Might Need To Cut Down On His Ball Playing Style As Man United’s Goalkeeper

Manchester United are getting really close to completing their second major signing of this summer transfer window after acquiring Mason Mount’s services from Chelsea. Since David De Gea’s exit from Manchester United got confirmed, the Red Devils have shown their serious intentions to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Cameroonian International will sign a five-year contract deal with Manchester United as the move progresses to its final stage of confirmation.

Well, Andre Onana will be the ideal player to replace David De Gea at the club next season. The 27-year-old has this very great composure for a goalkeeper and can also come up big to make crucial saves for his team when he is needed the most. Those who might have watched him play during his time at Inter Milan and AFC Ajax will know Andre Onana is a ball-playing goalkeeper. The Cameroonian International knows how to handle the ball well as a goalkeeper and make brilliant passes even when under immense pressure from the opposition.

In as much as he is a very confident goalkeeper, I believe he might need to cut down on his ball-playing style as Manchester United’s shot-stopper next season. The Premier League is obviously a very intense and competitive tournament where Andre Onana won’t be given the privilege to hold on to the ball for too long or try those his tricks in goal for Manchester United. The 27-year-old will need to play more simply to avoid committing careless mistakes in goal for the Red Devils next season.

