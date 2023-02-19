(Opinion) 2023 Election: Why Peter Obi May Defeat Atiku & Tinubu In Benue State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential election billed for February 25, 2023 is expected to be keenly contested by the trio of Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar who are considered as the major contenders in the race.

While Peter Obi of the Labour Party has been projected as likely winner of the election by polls conducted by some firms like Nextier, the major hurdle he must overcome is having votes from the northern part of the country which are under the leadership of APC and PDP governors.

Despite the obvious lack of strong support in the northern part of the country, Peter Obi against all odds have been projected to defeat the likes of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu in some states like Benue state.

A Nextier poll which was released on Saturday February 5, 2023 projected Peter Obi as likely winner of the election with Benue state expected to be in the kitty for him. While the duo of Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar were projected to get 30.3% of votes and 20.2% of votes cast in the state, Peter Obi is projected to have 46.1% of votes that will be cast in the state.

Supporters of the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, have been disregarding the poll to be baseless and not reflective of the will of the electorates but, Peter Obi’s chances in Benue state have received a major boost after the state governor, Samuel Ortom publicly endorsed him and asked people to vote for him.

At a town hall meeting organized in Makurdi on Thursday, Samuel Ortom in presence of stakeholders from across 276 council wards of Benue state according to Vanguard, said though he is not in Labour Party, he is working for Peter Obi.

Samuel Ortom’s endorsement of Peter Obi, would greatly increase the chances of Labour Party winning the election in the state. Moreover, the Labour Party candidate is currently making inroads in the north particularly in north central, following endorsement from leaders of the Middle Belt Forum.

With Nextier Poll projecting him ahead of the other candidates in Benue state, Middle Belt leaders endorsing him, and Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom working for his victory in the state, it is not out of place to suggest that Peter Obi may likely defeat Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu in the state.

