Onovo:Tinubu should confess that he lost the election woefully& get INEC to declare authentic result

Chief Martin Onovo, the former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), has urged the newly-elected President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to openly admit to the citizens that he lost the recently-conducted presidential election. The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Tinubu as the winner, defeating other strong contenders like Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Currently, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are contesting the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The tribunal commenced its sessions a few weeks ago to address the cases brought forward by the parties.

According to a report by The Sun paper, Martin Onovo was asked about his advice for the new President, to which he responded, “My advice for Alhaji Tinubu on how to make Nigeria better is to confess that he lost the election woefully and get the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the authentic result of the election.” Onovo added that this approach would prevent Tinubu from being associated with an unlawful and undemocratic usurpation of public office, as well as spare him from the humiliation of being removed from office and from being regarded as one of Nigeria’s worst rulers, a title currently held by General Muhammadu Buhari.

Source:The Sun paper

