NEWS

Only Unpatriotic and Bad Nigerians will not vote for Peter Obi – Obasanjo

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 21 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only Unpatriotic and Bad Nigerians will not vote for Peter Obi – Obasanjo

The former President, Obasanjo spoke in an interactive session with Experiential Leadership in Africa, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State on the theme ‘Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.’

Obasenjo said that only “unpatriotic and bad Nigerians” will vote for a candidate who has bad character in the forthcoming general elections.

Obasanjo defended his letter in which he publicly supported Obi by claiming that God would punish him if he fails to do the right thing.

he declared, “what I think is that if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be, I will be punished by God.

The phrase I used is that, when all the factors are considered—character, record, vision, and what you see in this man as a child of God—one particular candidate has an edge over others and it is Obi.

It is either you are wicked, unpatriotic, or a really, really bad citizen of this country before you will vote for bad leaders in the election.

Content created and supplied by: UDBliss (via 50minds
News )

#Unpatriotic #Bad #Nigerians #vote #Peter #Obi #ObasanjoOnly Unpatriotic and Bad Nigerians will not vote for Peter Obi – Obasanjo Publish on 2023-01-20 18:56:15



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 21 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

2023 Polls: ‘ Obi Will Win 25% In Over 24 States In A Fair Presidential Election.

7 mins ago

Video: Mammoth Crowd Chant ‘Sai Obi’ As Peter Obi Visits The Chief Of Kagoro In Southern Kaduna

8 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts After He Ran Into His Erstwhile Political Colleagues At Abuja Airport

18 mins ago

“I Left Anambra Govt House Twice For Peter Obi’s Sake & Used Canopy To Hold A Meeting” – Gov Soludo

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button