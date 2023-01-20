This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only Unpatriotic and Bad Nigerians will not vote for Peter Obi – Obasanjo

The former President, Obasanjo spoke in an interactive session with Experiential Leadership in Africa, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State on the theme ‘Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.’

Obasenjo said that only “unpatriotic and bad Nigerians” will vote for a candidate who has bad character in the forthcoming general elections.

Obasanjo defended his letter in which he publicly supported Obi by claiming that God would punish him if he fails to do the right thing.

he declared, “what I think is that if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be, I will be punished by God.

The phrase I used is that, when all the factors are considered—character, record, vision, and what you see in this man as a child of God—one particular candidate has an edge over others and it is Obi.

It is either you are wicked, unpatriotic, or a really, really bad citizen of this country before you will vote for bad leaders in the election.

