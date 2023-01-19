Only Those With Integrity Will Receive Our Votes, We Cannot Cast Our Votes For Just Anyone- Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of River State, Mr. Wike Nyesom, has stated that he will support any presidential candidate in the upcoming presidential election that have honesty.

He added that Nigerians should pay attention to the source of the bell and reassured them that anyone who doubts the wisdom of the Rivers People will undoubtedly get a lesson from him.

He claims that everyone who believes River State is unimportant will realize that without it, you cannot do anything because if you play with us, we will also play with you. “Only those with integrity will receive our vote, we cannot cast our votes for just anyone,” he stated.

Please check the video here.

What are your thoughts on Nyesom Wike’s statement? Do you think he’s doing the right thing considering the fact that he’s a PDP member? Will he face sanction from the PDP given the path he has chosen? Let’s hear from you in the comment section.

KINGSIFY (

)