Only those who are mentally ill will cast an APC ballot- Ayu Claimed

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, pleaded with Nigerians on Monday not to waste their votes by supporting the All Progressives Congress, which is now in power.

The leader of the main opposition party asserted on Tuesday during the PDP’s presidential campaign rally in Benue State that only those with mental illnesses would support the APC.

“All of you know that you have suffered in this nation over the past eight years under the APC, and the only person who will vote for them is someone who has a mental illness,” Ayu stated. Don’t throw away your vote.

Regarding the PDP’s internal crisis, Ayu stated that efforts were being made to reach a resolution and that the party’s leadership was in contact with disgruntled party members.

“The party is unbroken. A couple of the members had complaints. We are conversing with them. We want to guarantee that they return and collaborate fully with us. It just takes a week for everything to change. I want to reassure you that we will get everyone back; I know this has been going on.

He also urged Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, to join the PDP campaign team and take part in activities that would ensure PDP’s success in the upcoming presidential election.

“I’m pleading with my younger brother, Gov. Ortom, to reunite with us and fight alongside us to save Nigeria. Gov. Ortom has nowhere else to go; the PDP is his only home. Whenever he visits, we would be delighted to welcome him and the other PDP governors.

You will regret it if you let the APC win this election, thus we want all of our candidates and governors to support us.

Following the PDP’s presidential primary last year, Ortom and the other four displeased PDP governors demanded that Ayu resign.

