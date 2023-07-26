“Only the Rich are Invited by Police and EFCC, But Ordinary People are Pounced Upon” – Femi Falana

During a session at the Federal High Court in Kano, Femi Falana (SAN), a human rights lawyer, made a noteworthy observation about the practices of Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies, such as the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), along with other anti-corruption bodies.

He pointed out that these agencies tend to summon and question wealthy individuals during their investigations while adopting a more aggressive approach towards ordinary citizens.

The context of this statement arose during the hearing of a human rights suit filed by the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje. The suit sought an order from the court to prevent the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from arresting and investigating Ganduje regarding an alleged dollar bribe video in which he was prominently featured.

Source: Sahara Reporters paper

But on the contrary, he noted, “Only the rich are invited by the police and anti-graft agencies. Ordinary people are pounced upon by the police and the EFCC.”

Femi Falana clarified that all Nigerians, except those protected by immunity, can be subjected to arrest, investigation, and prosecution if there is sufficient evidence against them. However, he emphasized that in reality, it is mainly individuals of higher social standing who are invited for questioning by the police and anti-graft agencies, while ordinary citizens are swiftly apprehended by these authorities.

Falana pointed out a class-based disparity within the application of the law, stating that the EFCC, for instance, often showcases and prosecutes individuals involved in internet fraud, colloquially known as “Yahoo-Yahoo” boys, who are generally from lower economic strata. On the contrary, he questioned whether the EFCC ever parades or prosecutes prominent figures, highlighting a phenomenon where influential individuals can approach the courts to avoid arrest, a scenario he believes is unique to Nigeria.

