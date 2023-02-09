Only The People Suffer The Consequences Of Bad Leadership – Mr Macaroni

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Celebrity and Social Media Personality, Mr Macaroni has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he says his official Twitter page that one thing he wants Nigerians to know is that only the people suffer the consequences of bad leadership, it never affects the politicians. Issues including fuel scarcity, naira scarcity, bad educational system, health systems, bad roads, failing economy, amongst others.

Mr Macaroni said it’s only the people that suffers all the bad incidents that happens in the country, he reiterated that we must all vote in good leaders that’ll better and work to make the country better. Mr Macaroni has been one of the most active politicians during this election period, and his aim is for Nigerians to vote in good leaders that will work and take care of the citizens, that will ensure a working Nigeria, and that will end the suffering of the citizens.

