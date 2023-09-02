Only six women among 57 additional aides appointed by Kano’s Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of additional 57 Senior Special Assistants.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Bature Dawakin Tofa, in Kano on Friday.

The governor had earlier appointed 15 Special Assistants, thus bringing the total number to 72.

Only six women were among the 57 newly appointed aides announced by the governor.

They include Hassana Abubakar, Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters; Mariya Sani-Karaye and Sa’adatu Salisu-Yusha’u, Women Mobilisation; Hadiza Aminu, New Media; Zainab Ibrahim D, Primary Education; and Rabi Hotoro, Women Affairs.

Mr Dawakin Tofa said all the appointments take immediate effect.

(NAN)