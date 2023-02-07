This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only People with Mental Problem Will Vote for APC – Ayu Says

According to Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), only individuals with mental illnesses would support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming elections, given the suffering the party has caused Nigerians over the previous eight years.

Ayu said the PDP had settled differences with the governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, and would be open to hosting the G-5 governors who felt mistreated. He made this statement yesterday in Benue during the party’s presidential rally, where he urged the people to vote for all of his party’s candidates.

Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, promised that if elected, he would ensure that the state’s railway lines are reopened and that peace returns to it.

In a related vein, the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has characterized the Nextier-released presidential election poll results as unsubstantiated, pointless, and unempirical.

Ayu emphasized that even if there were problems within the main opposition party, the party was not split and that it was already in talks with all disgruntled party members to assure their return.

“You all know that during the eight years that the APC has been in power, this country has suffered; only someone with a mental illness would vote for the APC. Don’t throw away your vote.

“Vote for every PDP candidate; there is no division inside the party. A couple of the members had complaints. We are conversing with them. We want to guarantee that they return and collaborate fully with us. It just takes a week for everything to change. I want to reassure you that we’ll get everyone back because this has been going on,” he said.

