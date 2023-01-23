This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only One Party Has Been Ruling Lagos, We Have To Free Ourselves From Bondage – Titi Abubakar

The wife of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titi Abubakar, in a recent statement, believes that Lagos state being under the rulership of one political party for so many years is not the best thing for the people of the state.

According to the report on Punch News, Titi, who has been at the forefront of her husband’s political campaigns, said that Lagos people have to free themselves from the bondage for the sake of their children and future. Titi mentioned this on Sunday, 22nd of January 2023 while speaking at a town hall meeting in Lagos State.

The Politician’s wife went on to urge Lagosians to vote for her husband as she describes him as the only person who is capable of unifying the country.

In user words, she said: “One party has been ruling this state (Lagos); we have to fight for ourselves. We have been in bondage for too long, we have to fight for our children. If you vote for Atiku, he will fulfil his promises as he has said. Atiku wants to wipe our tears. He matches his words with authority. Atiku wants to rescue, restore, restructure, rebuild and bring back lost glory to Nigeria. If you vote Atiku, you have voted for me, your daughter and I will not forget you.”

