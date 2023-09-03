Only Kwankwaso has solution to worsening crisis in NNPP: Stakeholders

As the crisis in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rages on, key stakeholders believe Rabiu Kwankwaso, its presidential candidate, is in the best position to restore order.

Some of them, who spoke with journalists on Sunday, said Mr Kwankwaso, the party’s leader, could easily end the raging bad blood by calling a family meeting.

The party recently got enmeshed in a crisis, with one faction suspending Mr Kwankwaso and many other top notchers over alleged anti-party activities.

The group specifically accused him of associating with opponents of the NNPP. Another group, while reacting to the reported suspension of Mr Kwankwaso, expelled Boniface Aniebonam, founder of the party and former chairman of the Board of Trustees.

With the party swimming in such confusion, stakeholders have suggested a meeting to iron out the issues and chart a way forward.

Mordecai Ibrahim, a state house of assembly candidate in Kaduna State, admonished all factions to sheath their swords.

“Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the leader of the party, should call a meeting where we can carry out a post-mortem on the 2023 general elections.

“No one is fighting Kwankwaso in the NNPP. He must call a meeting quickly because we are losing members in droves,” he said.

A national official of the party, who pleaded anonymity, spoke in the same vein.

“Sen Kwankwaso should say something. His silence is too loud. His silence is affecting the party’s breath,” he told journalists in a telephone interview.

Contacted, Mr Aniebonam said the subject matter was a family issue, noting that neither he nor Mr Kwankwaso has yet to make a public matter on the party crisis.

“It is my hope that Senator Kwankwaso will recover quickly from avoidable circumstances.

“The party has boys that are merely struggling for relevance and stomach infrastructure, especially the inappropriate National Working Committee members.

“I am aware that Sen Kwankwaso may be really very angry because he advised over the rascality of the illegitimate group.

“But, I can assure you that whatever happens, NNPP shall come out stronger after these avoidable circumstances.

“It is just part of politics and society. What is most important to me and Sen Kwankwaso at the moment is the Kano State standoff and enthronement of good governance,” he said.

Nr Aniebonam urged Nigerians to put Mr Kwankwaso and the Kano State into prayers to “overcome challenges of good governance and envy.”

(NAN)