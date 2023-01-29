Only Four NNPP Executives Are Active, The Rest Are Ghosts, We Never Saw Them – Babayo Liman

The former North-East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Dr Babayo Liman, has disclosed that he dumped NNPP because he does not think that Rabiu Kwankwaso has what it takes to win the 2023 presidential election.

Dr Babayo Liman went on to reveal that the worst part is that the NNPP only has 30 executives and out of the 30 executives, only four are active. He went on to say that the remaining 26 executive members are ghosts and nobody ever sees them.

Dr. Babayo Liman went onto say that Kwankwaso has proven that he is not capable of handling the issues among 30 person and as such, he has shown that he cannot handle 200 million Nigerians.

Dr. Babayo Liman stated that Kwankwaso lured him and other members into the NNPP because of their popularity and support base in the northern region, but his inability to solve internal issues of the party serves as a pointer that Kwankwaso was not ready to rule Nigeria.

