Only Enemies Of The Country Will Introduce The Naira Redesign, So Elections Won’t Take Place—Yabagi Sani

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani, questioned whether the Central Bank of Nigeria would overhaul the naira.

Following the introduction of redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes by the apex bank, Nigerians continue to experience a nationwide naira shortage.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict, Sani said monetary policy was a ploy by those who opposed the country’s democratic structure.

“It is only the enemies of the country that will introduce this kind of thing (the naira redesign) so that elections will not take place, or when they do, they will take place in a situation where you can’t guarantee a free, fair, and credible election,” he said.

“I don’t know which country changes its currency in two weeks. In other climates, you allow it to go on, and people don’t get caught up in it seamlessly. It’s absolutely awful, the timing, and everything you want to talk about.

“You’re not going to break their business as they grapple with poverty and insecurity, and now you’ve just added this draconian law without understanding what you want to achieve.”

According to him, the apex bank should properly disburse money to commercial banks across the country before issuing policies.

When asked how long it would take CBN to mint enough change to get around, he said he didn’t know, but the delay shouldn’t be much longer.

Sani’s comments come just two days after the Labor Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the naira being adopted. redesign.

He said the currency overhaul is not unique to Nigeria, adding that the policy comes with some challenges but has long-term benefits.

Source; Channels Television

