Only Death Can Silence Me – FFK Says After Getting An Invitation From The DSS For Tweet On Atiku.

A spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) in response to allegations that Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, met with some service chiefs and discussed plans for a “Coup.”

In a post on Monday morning confirming his invitation, FFK stated:

“Three days ago, on the day that I tweeted about newspaper reports alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army Generals, I got a text message from someone claiming to be DSS asking me to report to them on a matter of national security. “Because the invitation was ambiguous and I wasn’t confident that it actually came from the DSS, I rejected it.”

“In any case, I had no plans to travel unless I received an official invitation. To my astonishment, they sent me a formal letter instructing me to visit their office as soon as possible two days from then, which was yesterday evening. I called them and was told to take the situation seriously and show up on the designated day and time otherwise bad things might happen.”

