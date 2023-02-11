This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only death can remove us – Ekiti National Assembly candidates fume as PDP expel them

In Ekiti State, five PDP members who are standing for the Senate and the House of Representatives in the next elections have resisted being expelled from the organization.

According to DAILY POST, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the main opposition party kicked out five candidates for the State National Assembly on Friday.

Due to alleged anti-party activity, the candidates who had previously been suspended from the party were kicked out.

Alhaji Lateef Ajijola (Ekiti Central Senatorial District), Otunba Yinka Akerele (Ekiti North 1), Joju Fayose (Ekiti Central 1), Lere Olayinka (Ekiti Central 2), and Mrs. Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South 2) responded to the development by saying that only death could prevent them from contesting and winning the February election.

The candidates called the expulsion “inconsequential” in a statement released on Friday, claiming it was an obvious disregard for the party’s and the nation’s rules.

They claim that the “lawlessness of the National Working Committee, NWC, and Senator Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of the Party, would inevitably fail.

A political party is prohibited from changing or substituting candidates whose names have been submitted in accordance with Section 29 of this Act, save in cases of death or withdrawal of a candidate, according to Section 33 of the Electoral Act of 2022.

“We are not alarmed. Instead, we are motivated to put in more effort to win the elections. In the end, it will be a victory for the PDP candidates. According to dailypost report.

