Online Polls: The results should be turned upside down, Obi will be 4th, I’ll be 1st- Kwankwaso

Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, stated in a video interview yesterday evening that the results of the online polls being conducted by some organizations could cause chaos in the nation. He urged security personnel to pay attention to what he had to say and claimed that the polls’ findings were incorrect and that the results should be the opposite.

When he was talking, he added that during the general elections in 2003, many from the north believed that Buhari would win the election, same as the surveys that were performed pointed the finger at Obi to be the winner of the upcoming presidential election. He stated that there was anarchy in the North-West geopolitical zone after Buhari’s loss and Obasanjo’s victory because people had already formed the expectation that Buhari would win.

He stated that the online polls that are currently being conducted might cause problem because some people have been thinking that Peter Obi would win, and if the final results come out differently, then it might cause problem in the country, and that, he would be the one to win the election. He said that the online polls might cause problem because some people have been thinking that Peter Obi would win.

He said, “The results of the polls are not accurate, the results should be turned upside down, Obi will be 4th, I’ll be 1st. Tinubu and Atiku will fight for second and third position.”

