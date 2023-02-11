This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Online polls being conducted are from the South & the media promoting it is from South as well-Rabiu Kwankwaso

During a video interview yesterday evening, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has said that the online polls being conducted by some organizations might lead to chaos in the country, as he said he wants security operatives to take note of what he was saying and that, the results of the polls are not correct because, they have only favoured the candidates of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the LP, Peter Obi.

When he was asked the reason why he was against the online polls being conducted, even though some of the polls have favoured the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and not the Labour Party’s presidential candidate alone, Rabiu Kwankwaso said that, all the polls were biased and they were not carrying all Nigerians along but some selected Nigerians.

He said over 90 per cent of his supporters, are not on social media and that it is wrong for online polls to take the decision of just thousands of people in a region of the country, out of over 200 million people.

He said, “The Online polls being conducted are from the South and the media promoting it is from South as well and that is why Obi and others have been winning. If you go to some popular markets in Kano, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, they will tell you they are supporting Kwankwaso.”

