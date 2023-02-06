This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Online Election Prediction Shows 7 States Where Peter Obi Will Get Over 70% Votes In 2023 Election.

The former governor of Anambra state as well as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, has arguably made himself known as a worthy contender in the forthcoming general presidential election which would be coming up in some weeks time. Peter Obi, who decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party some months ago to join the Labour Party where he clinched the presidential ticket, has been a massive force amongst the top three contenders jousting for the presidential seat in Aso Rock, Abuja.

On that note, a fresh poll was reportedly conducted by Nextier, african based International development consulting firm, whose results predicted some states that is expected to fetch Peter Obi over 70% votes ahead of the general election.

According to the prediction by Nextier, it was said that Peter Obi will get over 70% votes in Anambra, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Edo, Rivers and Enugu states.

Meanwhile, it was also predicted that some other states like Abuja, Akwa Ibom and Delta will fetch Peter Obi over 60% votes.

