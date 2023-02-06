Online Election Prediction Shows 3 States Where Peter Obi Will Get Over 90% Votes In 2023 Election.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that the presidential flag bearer under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, has been one of the most talked about presidential candidates in the forthcoming general presidential election after he decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to his current party where he clinched the presidential ticket.

Hence, on that note, Nextier SDP, an african based International development consulting firm, has reportedly carried out a fresh election poll which revealed some states that are capable of fetching Peter Obi over 90% votes ahead of the general presidential election coming up in some weeks time.

According to the online election predicted by Nextier, it was revealed that Peter Gregory Obi will get over 90% of votes in these three states; Anambra, Abia and Imo states.

Meanwhile, it was also predicted that states like Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Delta, Edo, Rivers and Enugu will fetch the former Anambra state governor over 60% votes.

However, it should be noted that these predictions did generate much reactions online as diverse political analysts have asked about the authenticity of the prediction.

