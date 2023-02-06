Online Election Prediction Shows 12 States Where Peter Obi Could Get Over 50% Votes In 2023 Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate under the platform of the Labour Party, Mr Gregory Peter Obi, has arguably been one of the three front runners in the forthcoming general presidential election contending for the presidential seat in Aso Rock after he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to his current party where he clinched the presidential ticket.

Meanwhile, it is not longer news that the most anticipated presidential election would be coming up in some weeks time and in relation to this, Nextier SDP, an African based International development consulting firm, through a recently conducted poll, has predicted some states that is expected to fetch Peter Obi over 50% votes ahead of the general election.

According to the prediction by Nextier, Peter Obi will get over 50% votes in the following states; Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Enugu, Rivers, Edo and Delta.

Meanwhile, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Nasarawa states were predicted to give Peter Obi over 35% votes. The former governor of Anambra state is also expected to get over 40% votes from Benue state.

As expected, these predictions have generated much reactions online as many political analysts have debated the authenticity of the prediction.

