‘One Year After Owo Massacre, No One Has Been Held Accountable For The Attack’ – Bishop Arogundade

The Bishop Of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Jude Arogundade has lamented over the inaction from the Federal Government since the Owo Massacre that happened on June 5,2022. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that it’s disheartening that no one has been held accountable for the attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church. He argued that it’s only fair that the people who carried out the act should be arrested for the sake of the victims who seek justice daily.

He said, ”It’s just so painful that almost all the world is aware and many country Presidents have to apologize to us when they now realise the true situation of the attack. Imagine that such a level of killing will take place, and after one year of Owo massacre, there is no one who has been held accountable for the attack.

Those who have been found culpable in this heinous attack can at least be reprimanded. It is as basic as that, you cannot just allow it to go. Because those who died in that attack and those who were injured are citizens of Nigeria. Except you are saying we are less citizens.”

[Start From 0:53]

