One Week From Now, You’ll Have The Opportunity To Renew Your Slavery Or Subscribe To Freedom- Shehu Sani tells Nigerians

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the former senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has sent out an important message to Nigerians.

While speaking, the former lawmaker reminded Nigerians that one week from today, their prevailing bondage will expire. He went on and made it known that they will also have the historic opportunity to renew their slavery or subscribe to their freedom.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle. He wrote: “One week from now, your prevailing bondage will expire. You will have the historic opportunity to renew your slavery or subscribe to freedom.”

It should be noted that Nigeria’s election is remaining just one more week. As we head towards the forthcoming presidential election, Nigerians must listen to what Senator Sani has just said here, by making sure that all these corrupt politicians are all rejected so as to move Nigeria forward.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

