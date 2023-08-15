NEWS

One Way Of Overcoming Loneliness Is To Examine Your Behaviour- Faith Oyedepo

Was Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo is a pastor, teacher and a role model to millions of Christian women worldwide, in her recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public

The televangelist began by nothing that the only way to overcome loneliness is to examine your behaviour

While speaking, the cleric she reported stated that ‘One way of overcoming loneliness is to examine your behaviour. Are you a show-off; domineering; moody; complainer; gossip; short-tempered; or a taker that doesn’t know how to give; do you build walls instead of bridges? These questions provoke thoughts and point you to solutions.

Her previous post on facebook stated that ‘Do not wait for someone to run after you before you do what is right. You have the Spirit of God inside you, so you know right from wrong. Make self-discipline your watchword, if you desire to secure your future.

