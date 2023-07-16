One Way By Which You Can Get God To Intervene In Your Affairs – Pastor David Ibiyeomie Reveals

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries spoke to his members on ‘Praise For Supernatural Victory – Part 2’ Salvation Ministries – Home of Success, 16th July 2023, Second Service.

According to him, “We are taking up ‘praise for supernatural victory’ – Victory that is not by natural means but by the hand of God. We serve a God that does wonders. He said: ‘I am the God that change not’ Malachi 3:6. So expect wonders in your life today.”

He then revealed one way by which you can get God to intervene in your affairs. He said, “One way to get God intervene in your affairs is to give Him wild praise Psalms 22:3. So God resides in our praise! If you want to know the habitat of God (Where He dwells), it is in praise. God operates and manifests Himself in the midst of our praises. Every time we praise God, we will see God manifest. And today He will manifest in our favour.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 2 hours 10 minutes 20 seconds

PrayerMedia (

)