One Thing Jesus Christ Could Not Do While He Was On Earth-Pastor Benny Hinn Reveals.

Pastor, Benny Hinn, is a noted evangelist, teacher, and author impacting the world with the life-saving and miracle-working messages of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While speaking his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “What is The Will of God for you and me? It is to win the Lost souls. We need to tell people about Jesus. We need to preach the gospel to each one of them. This is because it is a commandment given to us by God. Mark 16:15 says “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.

Speaking Further Pastor Benny Hinn said ” I want God to bless you and me because we all have a great responsibility before him. John 14:12 says “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.

Speaking lastly Benny Hinn said “I have asked myself what is even greater than what Jesus did on Earth? Because The Son of God could not do one thing. He could not witness Himself. He could not testify of what the blood did for him. Why? Because the blood was not shed for him. It was only shed for you and me. So the greatest privilege that we have is to tell someone about Jesus.

