One Thing I Agree the Most with in the Bible is that S3x Should Only be for Married People- Madrina.

Nigerian songwriter, Cynthia Morgan, popularly known as Madrina has taken to social media to disclose one of the Biblical statements that she concurs with, pertaining to physical intimacy between human beings.

The singer who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram story, stated that if there is one thing she agrees the most with in the Holy Bible, it will be that s*x should only be for married people.

According to Cynthia Morgan, people do sin and fall short of God’s glory either out of ignorance or being well-informed, but s*x was designed by God for only people that have settled down.

Madrina wrote;

“If there’s one thing I agree the most with in the Bible it will be that s*x should only be for married people.

“I know… We all sin and fall short of his glory either out of ignorance or even I too know… But sincerely, s*x is/was designed for married people. Thank you.”

Here is Madrina’s post below;

