One Simple Fact I have Seen In The New Policy OF The CBN – Shehu Sani Reveals

In a live interview tonight on Channels Television, Senator Shehu Sani commented on a lawsuit filed by some governors of the All Progressives Congress against the Nigerian Federal Government over the lack of new notes and revealed what he saw. From the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Naira Exchange Policy.

In an interview, Shehu Sani said those who support all the policies and programs of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government are not the ones suing him because he wants to leave a lasting legacy as president.

He said: “The simple thing I see in the new CBN policy is that the president is trying to introduce political order, a political system and elections where money does not matter. If the policy was 2 years ago. If that were the case, no State Governor would have fought for Nigerians. they will say that this is our party’s policy,” he said.

