One Person Dies As Car Collides With Truck in Lagos State

A body has been identified to be dead in an accident in Lagos on Saturday.The accident happened on Odo Iya Alaro before New Garage inward Ojota between a Ford jeep and a truck.

According to Punch, The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority disclosed this in a post posted on its official Twitter handle.

The agency’s tweet reported an accident that occurred on the road from Odo Iya Alaro to New Garage, heading towards Ojota. It involved a collision between a Ford jeep and a truck, resulting in a fatality. Police officers from Ogudu Police station were present at the scene.

The agency advised motorists to exercise caution while approaching the area and mentioned that the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit had been informed to remove the deceased body.

