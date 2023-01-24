One Of These Candidates Exchanging Insults Is Going To Be President- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has lambasted presidential candidates who have been making horrible allegations against each other ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the northern elder statesman wondered why candidates who may one day become president, are behaving in ways that are not expected of them.

According to him, candidates who justify politics as a dirty game, are not setting moral standards for people neither are they showing any qualities of true leadership.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said “When you hear or see spokespersons of presidential candidates using languages intended to throw mark on the face of the opposition, you say ok, that’s part of politics. But, when you see candidates hurl insults against each other and make horrible allegations against each other, people who are going to be our president.

“One of these candidates who are exchanging horrible insults and abuses, is going to be president. They inflame passion, they justify politics as a dirty game, they behave like people they should not be behaving like. They are not setting standards for people, they are not showing qualities of leadership.”

