One of the many things I admire about Islam — Reno Omokri

According to Reno Omokri’s tweet, One of the many things I admire about Islam is that by their religion, the rich in society are compulsorily instructed to take from their wealth and give to the poor, in a system known as Zakat, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

I want pastors of Christendom (which is VERY different from true Christianity) who enrich themselves from tithes paid by poor congregation members to learn from this.

In Scripture, the first church set up by the disciples of Yeshua NEVER collected, received or asked for tithes. Please argue with Scripture, not me-Acts 15:19-21.

Instead, the disciples of Yeshua organised free kitchens for feeding the poor-Acts 6:1. (Is that not what Islam teaches in Zakat?)

Yes, your religious spirit is now boiling, and you want to defend your bondage to your church dogma by citing Old Testament Levitical laws.

Tithes were an agricultural tax on the ancient Israelites for the purpose of feeding the Levitical priests and for temple sacrifices because the Levites were prohibited from farming-Numbers 18:21.

But if you insist on collecting tithes because it is the law of Moses, why are you not obeying other laws, such as the death punishment for adultery-Leviticus 20:10, and for fornication-Deuteronomy 22:21.

You choose which law of Moses to obey according to how it will financially benefit you.

