One Of The G5 Governors, Samuel Ortom Shun Atiku & Tinubu As He Openly Endorse Obi In Benue State.

It’s no longer news that some PDP governors are not happy about some decisions that their party has made in the past few months and they are recognized as the G5 governors and some of the members of these G5 governors are Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

A video that might go viral in the next few hours surface online a few minutes ago as Governor Samuel Ortom openly endorse the labor party presidential election candidate, Peter Obi and it’s obvious that this is one of the most interesting things that has happened in the past few weeks. This is happening a few hours after Governor Nyesom Wike at Rivers State and a lot of people have considered it as a form of endorsement from Nyesom Wike.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that none of these G5 governors is ready to support their party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar?

