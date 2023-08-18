One of my Fears Aside Being Broke is Being Mocked Behind my Back by People I Care About- Actress Yetunde Bakare

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has taken to social media to disclose that other than her fear of being financially unstable, she is afraid of being ridiculed by the people that she is concerned about without having knowledge of such ridicule. Yetunde Bakare is a popular Yoruba actress and businesswoman.

The mother of one who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram story, stated that one of her fears aside being broke is the fear of being mocked behind her back by the people that she genuinely care about, adding that she does not want to imagine how they will gist and laugh at her.

Yetunde Bakare finally stated that such people might end up saying that she will be fine after gossiping about her, adding that such things happen these days.

Yetunde Bakare wrote;

“One of my fears aside being broke is the fear of being mocked behind my back by people I genuinely care about.

“I don’t want to even imagine how they will probably gist and laugh out loud… Then it will end with is it not our friend, she will be fine!

“Too much African Magic Yoruba but most of all these things do happen.”

