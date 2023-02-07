“One of APC Govs told us “if Buhari didn’t allow us win, won’t let him finish in peace—Udeze alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze, had said, during an interaction with the CHANNELS TV news show, that one of the ruling All Progressive Congress’ governors told them that “if Mr. President did not allow them(APC) to win this election, they wouldn’t let him finish well.” Emphasizing further, he beaconed the security agents to swiftly set some APC governors under serious watch for inciting disruptive protests capable of winding down peaceful elections.

According to him, the governors include Mallam Elrufai of Kaduna state; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state; Babajide Shawolu of Lagos state; Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, etcetera. Therefore, maintained that the people who are supposed to be championing effectiveness and fervent implementation of the policy, are the ones forming crooked mischief, and they are all from Mr. President’s government, he noted.

Meanwhile, Udeze further pointed out that, the naira redesign policy had been thoroughly scrutinized and found that it was not made to hamper the political progress of the oppositions and also not channeled at the expense of the common man. He applauded Mr. President for the effective monitoring and full implementation of the policy in a shorter period or before the kick-off of the general elections. It is only those with illicit funds who are afraid of the policy will not meet the deadline, he had said.

