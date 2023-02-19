One Northern Governor Owing Workers For 6 Months Has Finally Brought Out Cash That He Stashed– Disu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Veteran journalist and public affairs expert Jimi Disu has spoken out in the midst of the continuing, vehement public debate over the naira redesign/cash swap strategy implemented by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

During an interview on PLUS TV’s “Plus Politics” program, Disu made fun of politicians and officials who oppose the policy, arguing that President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to protect the nation from moneybag politicians who have amassed enormous sums of cash in anticipation of the upcoming elections should be commended.

The seasoned journalist claimed, to support his claim, that a northern governor who has been delinquent in paying workers in his state salary for up to six months was recently compelled to bring out the money for fear of losing them due to the CBN policy.

“Directives for the new monetary policy have been issued by the government,” he declared. The administration clearly said that this is not only an economic issue but also a question of national security, which is why the notes have been revised. They are taking this action to thwart those who have accumulated our own money. The President claims that the money some people have accumulated is our own, and the public needs to be aware of this. In a video that circulated just today, a northern governor who has been six months late in paying his employees’ salaries was compelled to pull out all of his cash reserves.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

Individuals ought to be aware of their surroundings and take care not to be seduced by the false feelings that the President attempts to inflict onto the populace. With our President, we are united. There is support for the President and his determination to ensure that our country is not held captive by any set of lawmakers, as evidenced by all the phone calls I have received at various radio programs and on social media”, he said.

HealthTourist (

)