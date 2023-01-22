NEWS

One million G-5 cannot stop Atiku from becoming president- Hazeem Gbolarumi

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former deputy Governor of Oyo State, Hazeem Gbolarumi has said that one million G-5 Governors cannot stop the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar from becoming President.

Recall that the G-5 Governors comprising Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) have vowed not to work for Atiku unless the national chairman of the party resigns.

Speaking about issues in the party on a radio programme, Hazeem Gbolarumi said, “one million of G-5 Governors cannot stop Atiku from becoming President. Atiku’s presidency has the backing of God and no man can stop what God has said he would do.

When asked if his comments is referring to Seyi Makinde because he is part of the G-5?

He said, “referring to him as how? The G-5 issue is a party issue, it has nothing to do with what the people want. It has nothing to do with the problems APC has brought upon the people of this country. Many are hungry, people are experiencing hardship and there is high inflation. When PDP was in power, things were not like this.” 

