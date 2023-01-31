One Man Wants To Sell All Of Nigeria’s Public Assets And Its Future – Asiwaju Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu has asked his supporters not to gamble with their future in the hands of his opponent from the main opposition party.

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Tinubu is facing strong opposition from Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Mr Peter Obi in February 25th presidential poll.

Addressing a Mammoth Crowd That Trooped Out at the Nest of Champion Stadium in Uyo for his campaign yesterday, the former Lagos State governor said Atiku Abubakar main plan is to sell the nation’s assets to his friends when he is elected.

He said Nigerians should be wise enough not to cast their votes for Atiku Abubakar.

Hear him “One man wants to sell all of Nigeria’s public assets and its future, so that only he and his tight club of conspirators can enjoy the meat of the land.” the former Lagos State governor told his supporters in Uyo yesterday.

