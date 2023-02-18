This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One killed in Osun, APC, PDP trade blames over violence

A man, Ebenezer Alaro, said to be a member of the All Progressives Congress in Ilesa town, Osun State, has been killed by some yet-to-be identified assailants.

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday in Osogbo by the press secretary to the speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Kunle Alabi.

Alabi, who said that Speaker Timothy Owoeye was devastated by the development, denounced the murder of Alaro, which, in his account, happened Friday at around 12:30 in front of his father’s home on Aromire Street in Ilesa.

It is regrettable that one of our loyal party members was killed after our rally on Friday. Politics shouldn’t be a game of life or death. In front of his father’s home, the young man who was actively participating in the march was shot.

The protection of citizens’ lives is a constitutional obligation that the police and other pertinent security authorities must be seen to be upholding. Those who are out to undermine the stability of our society will be discouraged if the murder is quickly investigated.

“I think the state commissioner of police will uphold his duty to prevent the state from degenerating into anarchy by making sure that those responsible for the aforementioned murder are swiftly brought to justice.

“I want to plead with our people to let peace reign and hope that the police will swiftly put Alaro’s murder case to rest,” he said.

As violence in the state has increased, the APC and PDP chapters in Osun State have continued to accuse one other of being responsible.

In a statement made by its acting chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Lawal, the APC claimed that alleged political hoodlums working for the PDP killed Alaro. It also claimed that the hoodlums were led by one individual known only as “Bongo.”

The APC Women Leader’s business, locally known as “Iya-Ruka,” in Ward 9 of Irojo, Ilesa-East Local Government Council Area, was allegedly demolished by PDP thugs, according to the party.

All of the billboards for APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates were observed to have been smashed by the ravaging thugs from Osunjela to Ilesa.

“I feel sorry for the party’s leaders and members in Ilesa after one of them was killed during yesterday’s attack on party members there. The cops need to perform their job and figure out what caused our member’s death.

Yet in a different statement, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, the acting PDP chairman in the state, charged that an APC official in Osogbo had let loose thugs on the locals.

Adekunle charged the APC leader with planning attacks against PDP supporters and other locals in Osogbo’s Ward 14, Oke Baale neighborhood, which resulted in numerous casualties with various degrees of wounds from gunshots.

Adekunle stated that no amount of violence could prevent the PDP from winning the Central Senatorial District, calling the incident “one attack too many” on account of the claimed actions of the APC head.

“We are sick of these constant assaults on the general populace. The Osun PDP chairman added, “Elections are not life-or-death situations, and trying to represent the people against their will is not only undemocratic but also a precursor to anarchy.

Content created and supplied by: Afeezoladiti (via 50minds

News )

