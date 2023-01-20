NEWS

One killed as gunmen kidnap Plateau monarch

Isaac Azi Wakili, a first-class monarch who is the paramount ruler of the Izere nation in Jos East local government area of Plateau State, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits. It was gathered that the criminals stormed the monarch’s palace in Shere community and shot a vigilante dead during a shootout before abducting him. It should be noted that banditry has been a scourge ravaging the country, especially the northern part, for some time now.

A resident of the area identified as Philip Izam narrated to Punch Newspaper how the incident happened. He said, “I can confirm to you that HRH Isaac Wakili, the Agwom Izere, has been kidnapped.” He was at his palace in Shere when the kidnappers stormed the palace at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday.”

“The gunmen engaged the Palace security in a gun battle and subdued them.” “A reinforcement from the police and other security men came, and there was heavy gunfire in the community, but the gunmen successfully took the monarch away.”

“Unfortunately, one of the vigilante members was shot dead by the gunmen, who also shot a police officer, but the policeman is still alive.”

Meanwhile, Alabo Alfred, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, revealed that his men are combing the bush to rescue the abducted monarch. He promised that the perpetrators of this evil act would be brought to justice.

Source: Punch Newspaper.

