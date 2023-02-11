This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One Killed As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Jigawa

The JIgawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one person during a clash between members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Maigatari town, Maigatari Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawal Shi’isu Adam.

“On Friday, February 10, 2023, at around 18:20 hours, the PDP gubernatorial candidate was at Maigatari for a political campaign rally,” the statement stated. According to Daily trust.

“Clashes broke out between the followers of the two political parties as they arrived at the APC secretariat, and the Santuraki Vanguard attacked one Abdullahi Isyaku, age 35, of Gangare quarters in Maigatari town.”

The victim was transported to Gumel General Hospital, where he or she eventually passed away while receiving treatment, according to the police command spokeswoman.

Five individuals had been detained, according to DSP Lawal Shi’isu Adam, and an investigation was still ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department at the command’s headquarters.

