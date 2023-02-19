One killed, 4 Injured as Gunmen invade APC relies in Ebonyi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Violence has no place in a democratic society, yet it seems to be a recurring issue during political campaigns in many parts of the world. The recent attack on an All Progressives Congress (APC) Ebonyi Central senatorial campaign rally in Nigeria is yet another sad reminder of how political violence can disrupt the peaceful coexistence of a community.

The incident reportedly occurred in Onuwankwo village, Ezzagu Ward 1, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Heavily armed gunmen rode in on motorcycles and opened fire on the supporters of the APC candidate, leading to the death of Mr. Emeka Nwusulor, and the injury of four others.

The attack was not limited to Onuwankwo village as the gunmen also invaded the APC campaign rally in Agba Ward in Ishielu local government area of the state, where they shot sporadically, although no casualties were recorded in Agba.

The incident has been described as unfortunate by the chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Mr. Obinna Onwe, who also stated that the hoodlums burnt a Hiace bus belonging to the husband of the Inyaba Development Center Coordinator, Hon. Blessing Nweze, and another vehicle belonging to a party supporter.

Political violence is a threat to democracy, and it is essential that political leaders, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders work together to ensure that these types of incidents are prevented in the future. The use of violence to silence opposing views, disrupt political campaigns or intimidate voters is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

Political campaigns should be an opportunity for candidates to showcase their plans and ideas for the development of the community they seek to represent. It is an avenue for voters to interact with the candidates and make informed decisions about who to vote for. The use of violence to disrupt political campaigns undermines the democratic process and threatens the integrity of the electoral system.

The Nigerian government has a responsibility to protect the lives and property of its citizens, and it is essential that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice. Law enforcement agencies must work swiftly and diligently to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this act of violence.

The use of firearms by political thugs is a growing concern in many parts of the world. It is a threat to the safety and security of citizens, and there is a need for stricter regulations on the possession and use of firearms. The Nigerian government must take proactive steps to address the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country and ensure that they do not end up in the hands of criminals.

It is essential that political leaders in Nigeria and other parts of the world preach the message of peace and tolerance. They must ensure that their followers are educated on the need to shun violence and embrace peaceful means of resolving disputes. There is a need for a paradigm shift in the way politics is played in Nigeria, and it starts with political leaders leading by example.

