One INEC Witness Who Is A RCCG Pastor Refused To Swear By The Bible At The Tribunal —Akin Osuntokun

During an interview with Channels Television, the Director General of the Labour Party, Dr. Akin Osuntokun, revealed that one INEC witness who is a RCCG (Redeem) pastor refused to swear by the Bible when he was called to testify at the tribunal. He added that the Witness said he doesn’t want to testify and also went further to say that he doesn’t want to be referred to as a pastor.

He further stated that there was a statement by the vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Kabiru Bala, stating that he was surprised when some of his colleagues who were returning officers told him how they rigged the election in their polling unit.

According to him, “Their main witness at the tribunal, the IT director, one Dr. Bayo, who’s a pastor as well, a Redeem pastor, refused to swear on the bible. He said he doesn’t want to swear in the Bible. Secondly, he doesn’t want to be referred to as a pastor. What INEC represents, unfortunately, is typically what has become a systemic crisis in Nigeria. It seems as if we have rogue agencies and Nigeria is in a vicious circle, so where do we break this vicious circle? Yesterday, there was a statement by the vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Kabiru Bala, in which he said his colleagues, who are his returning officers, were telling them and almost boasting of how they rigged the election. I have it here in quotes, so if you’re interested in it, This was what the vice chancellor of ABU said.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (7:21)

