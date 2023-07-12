NEWS

One Former Governor’s Wife Accused Him Of Dating His Aide In The Southeast—Liborous Oshoma

During an interview with Arise , Liborous Oshoma, a Lawyer and Public Affairs Analyst, revealed that one former governor’s wife accused him of dating his aides in the Southeast, pointing out that he does not want to mention his name. He revealed that the allowances earned by former governors are so enormous that they go about abusing them in public. He further stated that once a governor is done with his tenure and then assumes a new post, all his allowances should be stopped.

Liborous Oshoma added that it’s not possible for a sitting government to account for Abacha loot as ordered by the court. He made it known that the government would tell them that it was in the hands of their followers.

 

According to him, “There’s a former governor, whose wife accused him of dating his aides in the Southeast. I don’t want to mention names, but put one or two together. So the problem here is that you go to court and get an order. Who enforces the order? There’s an order requesting all former presidents and the federal government account for Abacha loot. How do you enforce such an order against a sitting government? You say they should account for money they have earned, and some of this money is in the hands of even followers and constituencies who come to collect, so how do you now return such money?

 

Video Credit: Arise (10:16)

 

