One Former Governor’s Wife Accused Him Of Dating His Aide In The Southeast – Liborous Oshoma

During the interview, Liborous Oshoma, a Lawyer and Public Affairs Analyst, disclosed that the wife of an undisclosed former governor accused him of engaging in relationships with his aides. Oshoma criticized the excessive allowances granted to former governors, which they often misuse in public. He suggested that once a governor transitions to a new role, their allowances should cease. Oshoma also expressed doubt about the government’s ability to account for the Abacha loot, speculating that they might shift the blame to their followers.

During an interview with Arise , a Lawyer and Public Affairs Analyst named Liborous Oshoma made some intriguing revelations. He shared that the wife of a former governor in the Southeast region accused him of engaging in romantic relationships with his aides. However, Oshoma refrained from disclosing the name of the governor in question. He emphasized that former governors receive exorbitant allowances, which they often misuse and flaunt publicly. Oshoma expressed his belief that once a governor completes their tenure and assumes a new position, all their allowances should be terminated.

According to him, “There’s a former governor, whose wife accused him of dating his aides in the Southeast. I don’t want to mention names, but put one or two together. So the problem here is that you go to court and get an order. Who enforces the order? There’s an order requesting all former presidents and the federal government account for Abacha loot. How do you enforce such an order against a sitting government? You say they should account for money they have earned, and some of this money is in the hands of even followers and constituencies who come to collect, so how do you now return such money?

In addition, Oshoma voiced skepticism regarding the government’s ability to account for the Abacha loot, as mandated by the court. He explained that the government would likely claim that the funds are in the possession of their followers, absolving themselves of responsibility. These statements shed light on Oshoma’s concerns about the accountability and transparency of the government in handling recovered funds.

Video Credit: Arise (10:16)



Quoted (

)